Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Humble Raoul Island hut wins place on shortlist for Auckland's best architecture

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

An unpretentious, tiny stainless steel shed on a remote island more than 1000km from Auckland has won a place on a prestigious architectural award shortlist.

Michael O'Sullivan of Bull O'Sullivan Architecture designed the new MetService hut on Raoul Island to store hydrogen for operating weather forecasting equipment.

The NZ Institute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment