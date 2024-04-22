Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Generus Group’s Ranfurly Village must pay Auckland Council an extra $650,000

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Ranfurly Village at Three Kings in Auckland. Photo / Generus Group

Ranfurly Village at Three Kings in Auckland. Photo / Generus Group

Privately owned retirement business Ranfurly Village must pay Auckland Council an extra $650,000 in development contributions for three buildings it developed on the former Three Kings war veterans’ site, taking its total bill to $1.1m.

The council, represented by Alan Galbraith, KC, sued the business owned by Graham Wilkinson, whose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment