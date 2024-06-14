Advertisement
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Forbes Elworthy: How a high-flying bond trader became one of New Zealand’s largest farmers

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Craigmore Sustainables chairman Forbes Elworthy. Photo / Supplied

Craigmore Sustainables chairman Forbes Elworthy. Photo / Supplied

The growing influence of corporate farming in New Zealand is a fact of life, but Forbes Elworthy says don’t write off the family farm just yet.

Elworthy, whose Craigmore Sustainables controls a fair chunk of New Zealand’s primary sector, says the family model will be around for decades

Save

