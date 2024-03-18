Paddy Callesen, director of industrial sales and leasing in Auckland for real estate agents Savills, said the warehouse at 113 Savill Dr inŌtāhuhu was up for sublease.
The building is a 20,150sq m high-stud warehouse with an enclosed canopy area of 5470sq m, all on a 4.2ha site and is leased to Coda Group, jointly owned by Fonterra’s Kotahi Logistics LP and Port of Tauranga. The building is of dairy-grade quality.
However, a change in how that joint venture moves milk products sparked Coda’s call for a sub-tenant and its attempt to leave the premises by leasing them to someone else.
Fonterra’s Waikato dairy products are no longer exported via the Port of Auckland but all go via the Port of Tauranga, hence the warehouse is surplus to Coda’s needs because it no longer requires Auckland storage space, the Herald understands.
All up, Savill Link is a 160,000sq m or 16ha property, yielding annual rent of $35m to $40m, Goodman says.
The warehouse at 113 Savill Dr was developed from 2008 but changes were made to it up until 2017, Spence said. It has been used for milk product storage, including milk powder and is not currently empty.
“Not many buildings have a railway line like this. They’re pretty hard to come by,” Spence said.
Coda has leased the property till 2032 with a right of renewal until 2050 so Goodman was comfortable with those arrangements, he said.
Savill’s Tom Cooper said subtenants had been sought since March 1.
Might Coda be able to sub-let the warehouse for more than what it pays Goodman?
Spence said the leasing market for industrial buildings remained strong with extremely low vacancies.
In 2016, the Bay of Plenty Times reported how Coda had completed the rail link into its Auckland freight hub.