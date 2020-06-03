Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Foley Wines to develop vast new vineyard, restaurant project

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Plans for the big new venture. Photo / Supplied

Plans for the big new venture. Photo / Supplied

NZX-listed Foley Wines plans to build a two-level multimillion-dollar development in Martinborough where more than 20 people will work in a Californian-style venture backed by American billionaire Bill Foley.

Its brands - Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard and Lighthouse Gin - will get a new home and the project will include

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment