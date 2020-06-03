READ MORE:

The restaurant will seat 100 people but with further capacity in a private dining room and outdoor terrace. Weddings will also be hosted.

A tasting room and guided tours are also planned. The underground barrel hall will meet the growing needs of the Te Kairanga Winery on the same property, the company said.

Lighthouse Gin's new distillery within the development will give it the space and design to meet demand, with a custom-built copper still commissioned from German distillery manufacturer CARL.

Bill Foley of Foley Wines. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Lighthouse Gin is really taking off so we're contracting one of the leading still makers, which is a 12-month project on its own," Turnbull said.

Visitors will be able to see the distiller at work, Foley Wines said.

"We really wanted to establish a place where people can see the brands and taste the products. We know from Mt Difficulty, which has a strong brand, that so many people have been to the Central Otago vineyard and experienced it," Turnbull said.

"The more we build the brand, the more people we'll get. There are so many people in Wellington and it's only an hour away," Turnbull said.

The construction contract is yet to be let so he was reluctant to put a figure on the cost.

"We've got resource consent, so we're working on the detailed working drawings," Turnbull said.

Architect Charlie Nott designed the new building project. He has also worked on Depot Eatery, Best Ugly Bagels and the Amisfield Winery, Foley Wines said.

Chairman Foley said: "I have always been passionate about the Wairarapa in terms of the exceptional wines we produce but also its tourism. My family continues to invest in Wharekauhau Country Estate, the Lodge we personally own in the region. I believe investment at Te Kairanga will benefit our brands incredibly but also the broader economy in the greater Wellington region."

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen welcomed the investment.