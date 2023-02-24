Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Cyclone Gabrielle: The fate of 1000 Hawke’s Bay retirement village residents

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Government says calls from ACT and NZ First to send in the armed forces to take over control of the streets of Hawke’s Bay after reports of violence and looting following Cyclone Gabrielle are ‘over the top’. Video / NZ Herald

Evacuated under emergency to civil defence shelters and without power or communications in their homes: that was the fate of around 1000 Hawke’s Bay retirement village residents aged 75-plus when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Scott Scoullar, chief executive of the $5 billion-plus Summerset Group Holdings, described how some of the area’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment