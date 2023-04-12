Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Business backing huge Hawke’s Bay solar farm fails, creditors want $12.3m

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Solar panels like this were once planned for the farm but now the company is in liquidation. Photo / Supplied

Solar panels like this were once planned for the farm but now the company is in liquidation. Photo / Supplied

Insolvency has been declared to a business backing what it claimed last year would be one of New Zealand’s largest planned solar power farms.

Now, creditors want more than $12 million.

Lawyers Duncan Cotterill successfully applied to the High Court at Auckland last month to have liquidators appointed to Skysolar,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment