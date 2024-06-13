Builder sentenced for forgery, pretending to be licensed

“Carrying out restricted building work without holding an appropriate licence or being supervised by a licensed building practitioner is a serious offence,” Connor said.

“The scheme ensures consumers can be confident that they are hiring properly trained professionals to carry out or supervise restricted building work and I urge anyone engaging a builder to first look them up on the public register.”

Licensed builders can promote their professional skills and behaviour in the building industry and show the public and potential clients that they meet a minimum standard of competency in their licensed area, he said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment would not hesitate to prosecute individuals who breach the act, and practitioners seeking to carry out restricted building work should do their due diligence and make sure they are properly licensed before starting the work, he said.

“There was a high degree of premeditation in the offending by Carson and he caused a significant breach of trust,” Connor said.

The offending was discovered in September 2022 when the Tauranga City Council telephoned the licensed builder whose name and signature Carson had forged to file a certificate of design work.

Carson filed certificates for three properties in Mt Maunganui, East Taieri and Tauranga, forging the names and signatures of two builders using their licence numbers, address, and phone numbers.

He got those while corresponding with them about designs.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.