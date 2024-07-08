Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Award-winning home at Gibbs Farm sculpture park featured in TVNZ 1 series

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Watch the trailer for Phil Spencer's new series shot in New Zealand.

A new home built at the Gibbs Farm open-air sculpture park on the Kaipara Harbour north of Auckland featured in the latest of a popular six-part architectural series about residences in this country last night.

Swallow Point House, designed by Noel Lane Architects in association with Rowe Baetens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment