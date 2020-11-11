New Zealand's red-hot housing market could soar to unseen heights this summer as home buyers scramble to buy before tougher home loan lending rules are rushed back in.
House prices were already running at record levels in recent months as houses sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars above council valuations and one Remuera home even fetched $4.4 million this week despite being described as a do-up.
Now further fuel could be poured on the fire by two Reserve Bank announcements made yesterday.
The Government-backed bank said it was considering bringing back restrictions on so-called loan-to-value-ratios earlier than expected - a move pundits said could bring property investors rushing into the market in greater numbers.
It also planned to lend more cheap money to commercial banks, meaning they would likely have more money to in turn lend to home buyers.
Put simply: the two powerful new incentives were likely to give house hunters and investors reason to buy sooner and potentially send prices hiking faster, Ray White Manukau real estate agency owner Tom Rawson said.
"You'll see applications for home loan lending go through the roof and over the next few months it will just go nuts again," he said.
The Reserve Bank's move came as New Zealand's supercharged property market was again turning political.
But in May, the Reserve Bank temporary halted LVR restrictions for at least one year.
The decision was mostly based on a technicality.
It aimed to prevent banks and home owners - who had accepted payment holidays on their mortgages due to fears they would lose their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic - inadvertently breaching LVR rules.
But banks instead used the relaxed rules to give out more "high-LVR" home loans to people with lower deposits.
This saw a 134 per cent jump in high-LVR lending to property investors compared to a year earlier, ASB economist Nick Tuffley said.
The buying frenzy together with property investors' again snapping up more houses led to calls by economists and others for the Reserve Bank to bring back LVR restrictions earlier than planned as way of cooling the housing market.
Westpac economist Dominick Stephens agreed, saying he expected LVR restrictions to "only take the froth off" house price growth.
Record-low interest rates were instead the most important factor pushing house prices up.
"Over the past three decades the biggest contributor to rising house prices in New Zealand has been a dramatic change in interest rates, and I think what's going on right now is proof of that," he said.
That made the Reserve Bank's second announcement yesterday potentially more important.
It confirmed plans to introduce a new tool to stimulate the economy - called Funding for Lending.
FLP would effectively offer commercial banks a discounted retail rate, which would lower their funding costs and enable them to cut mortgage rates further.
That would likely mean more cheap money flowing out to home buyers.
This apparent contradiction between bringing in LVR restrictions that could help cool the housing market and simultaneously pumping cheap money into the economy and driving prices up met with criticism from National's Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.
"On one hand, the Reserve Bank is adding fuel to the fire of the housing market with its accommodating monetary policy," he said.
"And on the other hand, the Reserve Bank is trying to cool the housing market."
"The Government must ask serious questions of the Reserve Bank and the coherence of their approach."