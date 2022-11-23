Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

After the Gib crisis: Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods forms new critical materials taskforce

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
A new critical materials taskforce is being formed, partly in response to the Gib crisis. Photo / File

A new critical materials taskforce is being formed, partly in response to the Gib crisis. Photo / File

Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods has announced that a new critical materials taskforce is being formed, partly in response to the Gib crisis.

The taskforce will include sector leaders from the Government’s plasterboard investigation group, established in June.

But it will also incorporate experts covering smaller operations, design, consenting,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment