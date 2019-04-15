Associate Finance Minister David Parker today launched public consultation on the new Overseas Investment Act reforms. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is considering a developing a national interest test in the next phase of its shake up to New Zealand's overseas investment rules.

The Government this morning launched public consultation on the second phase of its Overseas Investment Act reforms.

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said the reforms are aimed at cutting red tape and giving decision-makers the ability to consider the broader impact on New Zealand of potential investments.

"We're looking at where we draw the line as to what constitutes a New Zealand owned or controlled company, and what information the Government should request from investors to ensure they are of good character," he said.

"The options also look at how decision-makers could consider the broader effects of an investment, including whether to introduce a national interest test and whether there should be greater ability to consider national security, water, and Māori cultural values when assessing the impact of an investment."