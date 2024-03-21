Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

$148m Tauranga building dispute: Hawkins v richlister Norman couple of Farmers

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Elizabeth Towers apartments in central Tauranga went up for sale in January. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Elizabeth Towers apartments in central Tauranga went up for sale in January. Photo / Alex Cairns

Commercial builder Hawkins has won a restraining action against a company whose directors include the richlister Normans of Farmers and Whitcoulls retailing fame in a dispute over a $148 million Tauranga development.

The builder sought the temporary order in the High Court at Auckland to stop the Normans’ Elizabeth Properties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment