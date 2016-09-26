The dollar is heading for a weekly decline of 0.5pc against the US dollar. Photo / iStock

The dollar is heading for a weekly decline of 0.5pc against the US dollar. Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar rose as the nation's relatively robust economy and relatively high interest rates made it a standout as risk appetite abates ahead of today's US presidential debate.

See live rates for the NZ-US $ below. Click for more information:

The kiwi gained to 72.68 US cents as at 8am in Wellington from 72.39 cents late yesterday. The trade-weighted index rose to 77.17 from 76.93.

The Telegraph's poll tracker, which takes an average of the past five polls published on RealClearPolitics, shows Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump running neck and neck in the race for the White House and the debate, expected to be watched by millions of voters, will show how the candidates perform up close.