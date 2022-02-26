Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Liam Dann: Where Kiwis will pay the price for Putin's war

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins tells Kiwis what to expect at the pump as Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects the global oil market. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

As if a pandemic wasn't enough for the global economy to cope with, we now have a European war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine is despicable - he's killing innocent people.

It's also a deeply concerning attack on democracy at a time when that liberal democratic government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates