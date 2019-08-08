In nine months between July 2008 and April 2009 the Reserve Bank cut rates by 5.75 per cent. That kind of powerful monetary policy response is no longer on the table.
Here, in the interests of full disclosure, I should say that I am a terrible poker player.
I suspect Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr might be quite good.
If he has any concern about the dwindling firepower of his rate cuts then he is certainly not showing it.
In fact today he restated explicitly his faith in monetary policy as an instrument to target inflation and unemployment.
It's power is not diminished just because the numbers involved are lower, he argued.
Orr did concede that the weird world of negative interest rates was now a real possibility in New Zealand.
But making a bolder cut now meant that negative rates (or other arcane stuff like quantitative easing policy) was less of a possibility than it might otherwise have been, he said.
Orr talks a lot about "regret analysis".
In other words, a year from now when he ponders the RBNZ's decisions in hindsight what would be worse - regret for cutting too hard and pushing the economy beyond capacity, or regret for moving too slowly and letting growth stall?
Orr, and his committee, favour a proactive approach - attack as the best defence.