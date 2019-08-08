Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Liam Dann: Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr bets big

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
I suspect Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr might be quite a good poker player. Photo / 123RF

I suspect Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr might be quite a good poker player. Photo / 123RF

COMMENT:

The Reserve Bank has made a bold bet, doubling down to slash the official cash rate 0.5 per cent to an all time low of 1 per cent.

There is a strong logic to the move.

By moving more aggressively now the RBNZ has surprised the market and pushed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates