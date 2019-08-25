Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Liam Dann: Is this the stupidest thing Trump's ever said?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·Herald on Sunday·
5 mins to read
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House. Photo / AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House. Photo / AP

COMMENT:

Some people think Donald Trump's failed attempt to buy Greenland last week is the stupidest thing he's said or done yet.

It might be the weirdest.

But when history is written, I think the line that will haunt Trump's legacy, and serve as an enduring reminder of his idiocy,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates