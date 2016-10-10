The New Zealand dollar fell to a two-month low as investors see a likely win by Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the US presidential campaign as paving the way for higher interest rates.
The kiwi fell as low as 71.07 US cents, trading at 71.26 cents at 8am from 71.53 cents yesterday. The trade-weighted index edged down to 76.29 from 76.47.
The Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 percent after yesterday's presidential debate.