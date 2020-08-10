Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

How strong is the economic recovery? Reserve Bank to deliver its verdict

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during a press conference in December. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during a press conference in December. Photo / Mark Mitchell

How strong is this economic recovery really?

The Reserve Bank gives us its verdict on Wednesday when it decides whether it needs to make fresh monetary policy moves - or keep its powder dry for later in the year.

Economists say we shouldn't expect to see rates cut further -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates