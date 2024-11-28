Updated forecasts from the Reserve Bank show unemployment is still expected to rise in the near term, with a further 11,000 people expected to be unemployed by March next year.

On top of that, the central bank is forecasting growth to be up just 2% in the 2026 year and 2.4% in 2027, down from previous forecasts of 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Of particular concern is the falling productivity the Reserve Bank is expecting over the coming years.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has warned borrowers they should temper their expectations for extremely low rates due to high international borrowing costs.

Even though central banks around the world are cutting interest rates, longer-term sovereign bond yields have jumped.

Investors believe the tax cuts President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deliver in the US will result in the country’s books sinking further into the red. Increased economic uncertainty and higher inflation expectations, on the back of Trump’s tariff threats, have also introduced risk, which investors have priced into longer-term assets.

Higher sovereign bond yields in major economies such as the US affect the interest rates New Zealand banks pay to borrow money from offshore. This ultimately trickles through to the interest rates Kiwis pay.

But bank margins in New Zealand remain high. That means they could absorb some of the higher costs of offshore funding and pass on at least part of the rate cut to borrowers.

Another 50-basis-point cut is expected to be made by the central bank in February.

Politicians would do better to put their energy into applying pressure on the banks to increase competition than patting themselves on the back for a falling OCR.

All eyes will be on the banks in the coming weeks to see if they move and by how much – and if they don’t, what the consequences of that will be.