Editorial: Politicians quick to grasp at positive news but cash rate cut signals tough times still ahead

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke about the Official Cash Rate cut before the Reserve Bank had time to talk about the decision. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial

The Reserve Bank’s 50-basis-point cut to the Official Cash Rate on Wednesday was quickly leaped on by both the politicians and the banks as a way to convey positive news – but forecasts from the central bank don’t paint a rosy picture.

Within minutes of the announcing the cut, banks were touting cuts to floating rates, declaring that thousands of borrowers would benefit. But most New Zealanders are on fixed-rate mortgage terms.

