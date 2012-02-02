Construction to be foundation of economic rebound: BNZ

Photo / Mark Mitchell

The construction sector is likely to be the foundation of healthy growth in the New Zealand economy over the next two years, with rebuilding after Christchurch's earthquakes only part of the lift.

Bank of New Zealand senior economist Craig Ebert said the distractions of Europe's debt crisis have blinded some to the huge insurance payouts which will lead to extensive Christchurch home and non-residential construction.

The country has also gone through a building slump since the global financial crisis of 2008, and even the effect of recovery from this slowdown would have a significant upward impact on the construction sector, he said.

"The potential to ramp up is quite high," he said. Next to a quite healthy primary sector, "construction could be the most important sector in the next couple of years."

It is estimated that up to $20 billion of insurance payouts are still to be made, and while not all of this will be for reconstructing damaged Christchurch buildings, a fair proportion of it will be, said Ebert.