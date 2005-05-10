Advertisement
Australian farmers welcome budget surplus

CANBERRA - Australian farmers have welcomed the strong surplus and tax cuts in the budget but say it is disappointing the government has failed to deliver on vegetation and biodiversity initiatives.

National Farmers Federation president Peter Corish said he was pleased the government had confirmed its election commitment of A$2 billion over five years to implement components of the national water initiative.

"It's a good budget in that we have a positive surplus and certainly we have tax cuts which benefit all Australians," he said.

"So our view is a strong economy is good for Australian farmers."

But he called on the government to deliver a similar outcome for the management of native vegetation and biodiversity.

Mr Corish was also disappointed there was no budget commitment to assist farmers comply with soon-to-be introduced security sensitive ammonium nitrate regulations.

- AAP

