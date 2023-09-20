Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Improved current account deficit still leaves NZ vulnerable to credit rating downgrade

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Current account deficit narrowed in the year to June. Photo / Alex Cairns

Current account deficit narrowed in the year to June. Photo / Alex Cairns

New Zealand’s current account deficit is continuing to narrow – news that may provide a sliver of relief to those worried the country is at risk of having its credit rating downgraded.

New Zealand spent $29.8 billion more overseas than it earned in the year to June.

This deficit was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance