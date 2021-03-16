Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Outdated regulation 'crippling export opportunity' for natural health products

4 minutes to read

Natural health products contribute $2.3 billion to the New Zealand economy each year. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

An organisation representing natural health product manufacturers says outdated regulation is costing Kiwi businesses millions of dollars' worth of export deals.

Natural Health Products NZ is calling for the Government to introduce modern legislation to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.