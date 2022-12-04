Voyager 2022 media awards
Out of office: Will we regret the work-from-home revolution?

15 minutes to read
By Sarah Catherall

The Covid pandemic has prompted a radical change to the way many people work. But not everyone is convinced it’s a change for the better.

Laureen Reeve has just spent three hours in front of

