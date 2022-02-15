Organic wineries pin sales hopes on new China agreement

Greystone winemaker Dom Maxwell working at a North Canterbury vineyard. Photo / Supplied

Organic wineries are hoping a new agreement with China will help boost sales to the country.

The Organic Exporters Association of New Zealand said a mutual recognition arrangement announced this week meant China now acknowledged New Zealand's organic standards.

Waipara based winemaker Greystone said the agreement was a huge win, as prior to this certified organic exporters had to jump through hoops to gain the appropriate organic recognition, including changing labels.

Greystone marketing manager Nik Mavromatis said, "You couldn't say you were organic unless you flew over an inspector from China and covered their fees."

"That was going to cost us $20,000 a year, with licences needing to be renewed every year. Add in the additional labelling costs and stock management, and the MRA marks a big win for all organic wineries in New Zealand."

New Zealand's organic wine companies would now have greater access to one of the strongest global markets," Mavromatis said.

"Chinese consumers have a preference for healthy and organic beverages more than any other market in the world."

The Organic Exporters Association of New Zealand said exports of certified organic produce to China are currently worth $93 million but were likely to grow due to the reduced compliance costs and the increased certainty the arrangement provided.

