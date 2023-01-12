Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Asian Financial Forum: Optimism in Hong Kong despite economic outlook

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Exhibitors at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) in Hong Kong this week. Photo / Tim McCready

Exhibitors at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) in Hong Kong this week. Photo / Tim McCready

By Tim McCready in Hong Kong

While the economy faces a challenging year, China’s reopening is a source of cautious positivity

Despite the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projected slowdown of growth this year to 2.7

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business