Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: Why Tesla is starting to pay for attention

By Max Burt
3 mins to read
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has finally conceded he will need to advertise. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has finally conceded he will need to advertise. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Last week, at Tesla’s annual meeting, Elon Musk casually made a major about-face on a principle for which the brand had been lauded by its many fans over the years. Tesla, he said, will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business