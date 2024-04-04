Voyager 2023 media awards
Editorial: Why all the fuss about Air New Zealand’s new food?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand's new menu for premium travellers features new Kiwi flavours. Photo / Air New Zealand

EDITORIAL

Air New Zealand is targeting its high-value customers with changes to its menu on international flights.

For the second time in less than a year, the airline has launched a new menu

