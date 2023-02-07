Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: What makes this the worst airport in the world

Financial Times
By Jo Ellison
5 mins to read
Passengers at Madrid’s Barajas Airport. Photo / AP

Passengers at Madrid’s Barajas Airport. Photo / AP

OPINION:

On an epic yet failed odyssey last week, I had a revelation. Sprinting for 40 minutes on disembarkation, through arrivals, along travelators, via a giant car park, to a bus, on a highway to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business