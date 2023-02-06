Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: The paradox of financial conditions

Financial Times
By Mohamed El-Erian
4 mins to read
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week. Photo / Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Last week was a lesson in central bank “unusual” — developments that are less common and deserve to be thought through carefully as they speak directly to the future wellbeing of the global economy.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business