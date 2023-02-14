Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Submissions expose horrors of Dvaid Parker’s RMA reform proposals

By Roger Partridge
6 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Environment Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Environment Minister David Parker’s Resource Management law reform proposals have been a long time in the making. The trio of Bills Parker proposes to replace the much-maligned Resource Management Act date back to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business