Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Election 2023: Sir Ian Taylor - chest pains, a hospital visit, overseas travel, and reflections on modern-day New Zealand

Sir Ian Taylor
6 mins to read
Sir Ian Taylor shares his experience at North Shore Hospital.

Sir Ian Taylor shares his experience at North Shore Hospital.

OPINION

Dear politicians,

I spent a week last month in 40 degrees of heat in Dallas, Texas, at the launch of Major League cricket.

My only connection with New Zealand was what I was seeing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business