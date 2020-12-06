Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Rudy Giuliani, America's nightmare

4 minutes to read

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has attracted widespread ridicule in recent weeks. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Henry Mance

Opinion:

I wonder what Donald Trump thought when he saw his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, make a chaotic televised statement last month with hair colouring running slowly down both his cheeks.

The outgoing US president

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.