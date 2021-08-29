Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Long live the labour shortages

5 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Martin Sandbu

OPINION:

The pandemic devastated rich countries' economies. But there are signs that a productivity boom could be emerging from the wasteland.

Economists at The Conference Board, a US think-tank, suggest this is the case. Ataman

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.