Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: Bosses won’t like it but WFH is a happier way to work

Financial Times
By Simon Kuper
4 mins to read
"We should treat remote work as much more than a corporate issue. It’s a rare chance to create a better society." Photo / 123RF

"We should treat remote work as much more than a corporate issue. It’s a rare chance to create a better society." Photo / 123RF


OPINION

Elon Musk calls working from home morally wrong. Google has begun including office attendance in its employees’ performance reviews. Amazon’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, who previously seemed relaxed about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business