Oodles of noodles: How a global favourite became an economic red flag

Financial Times
By Leo Lewis
5 mins to read
Why rising noodle prices are a signal of fragility in the economy. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

If the entire (cooked) length of instant noodles sold around the world in a single year were laid out in a line, the resulting 6.2 billion kilometre giga-noodle would stretch well beyond Pluto and

