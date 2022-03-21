Voyager 2021 media awards
Online share market trading competition heats up: Tiger Brokers to take on Sharesies, Hatch

7 minutes to read
Tiger Brokers trading app will go up against Sharesies and Hatch. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Competition among online share market trading platforms is set to step up a notch with Chinese-backed Tiger Brokers launching its trading app into the New Zealand market taking on local players Sharesies and Hatch Invest.

