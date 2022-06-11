Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

OneRoof Property Rich List: NZ's wealthiest streets - Herne Bay v Remuera

9 minutes to read
Homes in Auckland's Herne Bay tend to be large and luxurious. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Homes in Auckland's Herne Bay tend to be large and luxurious. Photo / Fiona Goodall

NZ Herald
By Catherine Smith

You can find wealthy Kiwis and expensive houses in most parts of New Zealand, but the numbers suggest there are just two suburbs rich-listers want to call home.

Analysis of New Zealand's prestige property market,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.