One NZ says it has begun blocking Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse material (CSAM) “at the network level”.

The telco has also become the first telecommunications provider in NZ to sign up to the Department of Internal Affairs’ 11 Voluntary Principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (below).

Like its peers, One NZ was already using the DIA’s Child Exploitation Filtering System, which works at the internet service provider level to block websites with CSAM content. The filter, which has been in operation since 2010, is voluntary - but all of our major service providers have chosen to sign on for it.

“We have, for many years, been part of the DIA’s filter programme, and will continue to be. But with this being a growing issue, we wanted to strengthen our protections against this kind of material by blocking directly at a network level for both mobile and fixed customers, meaning you cannot access these sites on our network,” One NZ spokesman Matt Flood said.

“Unfortunately, this type of horrific online abuse is a growing issue in our country. The message from One New Zealand is crystal clear – there is no place for this type of behaviour or material on our network and we will do everything in our power to stamp it out,” chief executive Jason Paris said.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously and are working with law enforcement and the relevant government agencies to provide a safer internet environment for everyone.”

The Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse principles were developed following a 2020 agreement between the New Zealand, Australian, United Kingdom, United States and Canadian governments in conjunction with international technology companies.

The 11 Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse principles developed following a 2020 agreement. Source / DIA

Since its transition from Vodafone NZ to local ownership, One NZ has stepped its security partnerships, buying a majority stake in Defend, an Auckland-based cybersecurity firm with 100 staff, and a collaboration with Nasdaq-listed network security giant Palo Alto Networks (the US$76 billion market cap firm that numbers Sir John Key on its board).

But the new measures to block CSAM content at the network level were the work of One NZ’s inhouse security team, Flood said. He would not disclose further details for security reasons.

Spark, 2degrees expanding protections

“We are currently working with the DIA on extending our online protections for child abuse material,” Spark corporate relations and sustainability director Leela Gantman said.

“We already voluntarily participate in the DIA’s Digital Child Exploitation Filter, which blocks this kind of material, and what we’re looking at now is how we extend these protections by blocking the material on our network as well.

“We are also working through how we can support the 11 Voluntary Principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse more broadly across our business.”

Spark also provides all of its broadband customers with access to Net Shield Basic, “which helps to block harmful content and enables safe searching”. Net Shield Premium, which allows specific sites to be blocked at certain times of the day - or altogether - costs $4.95 per month (though be wary that like most such tools, kids can skirt it by using mobile data or VPN software, and that malicious content can still be shared via apps even if certain websites are blocked).

“Spark Foundation also supports community initiatives and organisations that support whānau to navigate some of these online safety concerns, such as its work alongside The Light Project – which provides parents, teachers, tamariki and rangatahi with the support and tools they need to navigate the challenges presented by online porn,” Gantman said

A spokesman for 2degrees said: “We are actively working with the DIA in this space as well.”

The compulsory filter that never was

In 2020, the Government introduced the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification (Urgent Interim Classification of Publications and Prevention of Online Harm) Amendment Bill, which included a provision or a compulsory internet filter aimed at a broad range of illicit material.

The measure was ultimately parked, however, after being opposed by National, Act, the Greens and Te Paati Māori, all of whom raised concerns about the practicality of the measures proposed, ineffectiveness overseas and over-reach issues. It “errs towards far too much authoritarianism for my liking”, the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick said.

Beyond Parliament, there were concerns about the legislation being too vague, and an associated risk of mission creep.

“We have no guarantee that future New Zealand governments will not expand upon and misuse these powers,” Council for Civil Liberties chairman Thomas Beagle told the Herald at the time.

But while broad censorship is off the table, a Cabinet minister praised One NZ’s effort to target child exploitation and abuse material.

“Awesome to see this, @JasonCParis, good on you,” said Communications Minister Ginny Andersen, in a reply to a post by the One NZ CEO announcing the new measures.

