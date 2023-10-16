Photo / 123rf

One NZ has the fastest mobile network, while 2degrees has the lowest latency (or lag with the likes of videoconferencing and gaming), according to Ookla.

The firm, which offers an app that tests mobile and landline speeds, says One NZ’s mobile network had a median download speed of 74.20 megabits per second during the September quarter.

That put it ahead of Spark (65.72Mbps) and 2degrees (62Mbps).

Any of those speeds give you enough mobile grunt for the likes of streaming Netflix in high definition.

Mbps = megabits per second. Higher is better. The bars either side of the median represent a 95 per cent confidence level. Source / Ookla

In latency, or lag in two-way connections - where a lower number is better - 2degrees topped the survey with a median multi-server latency of 41 milliseconds (or 0.041 of a second).

One NZ had median latency of 46ms, Spark 56ms.

ms = milliseconds. Lower is better. The bars either side of the median represent a 95 per cent confidence level. Source / Ookla

Any of those latency rates are fine for the likes of Zoom.

Still, what does Spark have to say for itself as the wooden spooner - if only by a few hundredths of a second.

“We invest heavily in our network and are currently in the process of completing a full network swap out and upgrade, where we are replacing both the radio technology on our cell-sites and the technology that connects the cell-sites back to our core,” a Spark spokeswoman said.

“This update will introduce more resilience, automation and ultimately a better customer experience over time. We are also currently the only mobile network provider in New Zealand investing in a 5G core, which will bring many benefits including network performance for our customers.

“It’s also important to note that mobile broadband works by connecting customers to the nearest cell tower. Each cell tower has a certain amount of capacity available, which is shared by nearby wireless broadband users at home, and mobile customers whilst out and about.

“This means that the speed and latency of a connection will vary depending on things like the customer’s proximity to the nearest cell site, the number of users connected to the tower, and their combined usage of the network at the time. We regularly monitor usage on our network to ensure our customers are getting a good experience.”

Ookla light on details

Ookla’s app also tests mobile upload speed, and upload, download and latency speed for landlines, but that data wasn’t released at provider level for the third quarter.

Its September quarter Measuring Broadband New Zealand report, based on tests on more than 1000 broadband connections carried out by SamKnows, found that for Fibre 300 plans (the most popular pick for new connections), Spark was the fastest with an average download speed of 313.4Mbps followed by One NZ (322.9Mbps) and 2degrees (319.7Mbps).

Spark and One NZ have previously complained that another survey, the Commerce Commission’s quarterly Measuring Broadband New Zealand, doesn’t cover people using fixed-wireless 5G, which has much lower latency than 4G (the regulator says it needs a larger 5G sample).

Ookla did not immediately respond to a query about how many of its tests for each telco were on 3G, 4G or 5G, or 4G or 5G fixed-wireless connections.

Nor the number of samples its third-quarter data is based on (though it does say it has a 300 unique user minimum for any given user metric), the geographic breakdown, or which Ookla servers people connected to (a person gets better numbers on an Ookla test if they connect to a server hosted by their own provider, which is not always the default). The firm, owned by Mashable publisher Ziff Davis, has refused previous Herald requests to disclose those data points.