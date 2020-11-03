Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Oliver Hartwich: Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden are good economic choices

6 minutes to read

US voters face an economic conundrum in choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Oliver Hartwich

OPINION:

When Odysseus sailed the treacherous waters between the monsters Scylla and Charybdis, he just had to survive.

Holding onto a fig tree, Odysseus eventually made it through. He escaped to the island of Ogygia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.