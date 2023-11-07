Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Oil price gives up gains since start of Israel-Hamas war

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman greets attendees after speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference, popularly known as “Davos in the Desert”, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 25. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman greets attendees after speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference, popularly known as “Davos in the Desert”, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 25. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Oil prices tumbled to the lowest in more than three months on Tuesday, reversing all gains made since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, with hedge funds betting that the conflict will not draw in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business