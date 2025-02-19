The Reserve Bank has cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points.

And the RBNZ will deliver its February Monetary Policy statement now.

The rate cut takes the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 4.25% to 3.75%.

While economists viewed a 50 basis point cut as highly likely, they were less certain about how far it will be cut in the months ahead.

Much of the focus of today’s announcement will be on the RBNZ’s new forecasts and its projected track for the rate.

The RBNZ will have to weigh the ongoing sluggishness of the economy against concerns about the potential for inflation to reignite.

“In our opinion, it should publish a quicker decline in rates than it did back in November,” BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said.

“Our view is that the cash rate should be cut 25 basis points per meeting, following the 50 in February, until such time that the bank thinks it’s done enough.”

That could mean the OCR falls to 2.75%, Toplis said.

But others are more cautious.

ANZ economists are picking just one more 25 basis point cut — taking the rate to 3.5%.





