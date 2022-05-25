Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during his appearance at the Finance and Expenditure committee at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to lift the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 2 per cent when Governor Adrian Orr delivers its monetary policy statement at 2pm this afternoon.

"The Reserve Bank's task is clear," says BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

"At its most basic level it has to get current annual inflation of around 7 per cent down to 2 per cent and it will require the unemployment rate, now 3.2 per cent, to rise to around 4.5 per cent to meet its maximum sustainable employment objective.

"The only way the RBNZ can achieve this is to keep raising interest rates until it gets the traction it desires. And so it will."

With the consensus being that there's a 50 basis point hike coming today, the focus will turn to the RBNZ's latest forecast and the tone of the language it uses to describe the economic outlook.

Talk of recession is growing around the world as central banks look to move rates higher and constrict the money supply in their fight with inflation.

