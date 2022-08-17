Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains the Official Cash Rate, and how the Reserve Bank sets the OCR to influence the economy.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3 per cent - its highest level since 2015.

The RBNZ now sees the OCR peaking at 4.1 per cent as it fights inflation pressure. Previously it had forecast a peak of 3.95 per cent.

Monetary Policy Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3 per cent per annum target range.

EARLIER:

The Reserve Bank will deliver its next rate move and a new set of economic forecasts at 2pm today.

Another 50-basis-point hike to the Official Cash Rate - taking it to 3 per cent - is considered a near certainty by economists.

"That's been a settled matter for some time," says Westpac chief economist Michael Gordon.

"Even if the Reserve Bank hadn't repeated its wording around tightening monetary conditions 'at pace' in its July review, the need for a continued strong response to inflation has been all too apparent," he said.

Consumer Price Index inflation is sitting at 7.3 per cent - well outside the RBNZ target of 1-3 per cent.

The bigger question was now around what the RBNZ signalled for the path ahead, Gordon said.

Market watchers will be looking for clues about when the RBNZ sees rates peaking and how much damage they'll do to the economy on the way.

A live press conference with RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will stream here at 3pm.