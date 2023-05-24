The RBNZ's rate hiking cycle has been longer and larger than its counterpart in Australia, and likely more economically devastating. Video / NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) is expected to lift the Official Cash Rate today and highlight the risk of more hikes to come.

The RBNZ will reveal its decision at 2pm when it releases a full Monetary Policy Statement.

That will also include its latest forecasts for the economy, including how it sees the outlook for inflation.

At 3pm, Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference that will be live-streamed and available here at the Herald.

The big turn in immigration numbers and last week’s Budget has shifted forecasts drastically since the last OCR decision in April.

Where previously, a rate hike to 5.5 per cent this month was expected to be the peak for the cycle, there are growing expectations we’ll see the rate move as high as 6 per cent.

ASB now expects another 50-basis-point (bps) hike this week as the RBNZ looks to get on top of inflation and an economy that won’t slow down.

“The impending RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement now looks more on a knife-edge,” said ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.

“We had previously thought that the RBNZ would do a final 25bps increase on May 24. Post-Budget, we now expect a 50bps lift in May.”