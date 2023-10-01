Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: Will Reserve Bank lift interest rates again? Last call before election...

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
he mortgage-free Governor of the Reserve Bank of NZ, Adrian Orr, says inflation is ‘evil’. In this extensive interview, he discusses his plan to reduce interest rates and his regrets.

Since last month’s surprisingly strong second-quarter GDP result, the odds on an Official Cash Rate (OCR) rise next week have risen.

Given tight pre-election timing and the fact we don’t get a read on third-quarter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business