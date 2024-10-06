Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: High hopes RBNZ will double-down with 50 basis point cut

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will deliver its next Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will deliver its next Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“We discussed flipping a coin,” says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner about the tight odds on whether the Reserve Bank will cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 or 50 basis points when it delivers its next Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday.

“It’s going to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business