Ockham's Mark Todd inside the foyer of The Greenhouse apartment block in Ponsonby. Photo / Michael Craig

Mark Todd - co-founder of high-profile apartment builder Ockham Residential - was almost a weatherman. He left university with degrees in maths and philosophy and was offered a rare position as a cadet meteorologist.

But something didn’t feel right and he opted out.

It’s just one of many stories Todd tells that reveal a lack of passion for money which might seem surprising for a successful property developer.

“I was going to be a meteorologist and I went to the South Island for the summer, I came back and I never turned up to my meteorology cadetship. Looking back, it was a key sort of sliding doors moment in my life.”

“At the time it was kind of all intuitive,” he says, speaking on the Money Talks podcast. “For some reason, I just stepped off that path. I’d been on doing well at school, doing well at university, got a good job and for some reason or other, I decided to stop taking those steps.”

That led to several years of labouring, painting houses and a lot of surfing. Or as his official bio on Ockham’s web page puts it, Todd “bummed around for a bit, thinking and labouring.”

In hindsight, it was an inspired decision.

Ironically it put Todd - who describes himself as a lover of abstract ideas - on a path to success in a very sold business - construction and property development.

“I’m as astonished as anyone that Ockham grew to be as large as it is. We had close to a hundred staff 18 months ago, and in the last 12 months, we finished $440 million of apartments - all privately funded.”

Todd famously founded Ockham with friend Ben Preston - a fellow maths student who had forged a successful career in finance.

Todd, meanwhile, with help from his brother, kept painting and renovating and eventually started sub-dividing properties and building. When the GFC hit, he and Preston reconnected, saw an opportunity and started Ockham.

“I’ve never done anything for growth,” he says. “We did the right thing, we attracted opportunity and we were trusted with equity. It’s a huge responsibility stewarding capital.”

More so than debt, Todd says, being responsible for investor money is what keeps him awake at night.

At one point 12 months ago, Ockham had close to a hundred million dollars of private equity under management. “There’s a lot of responsibility for those investors that have trusted us, that’s, that’s the pressure that I feel.”

It has been a difficult time for the property sector as interest rates have risen and buyer demand has fallen. While it is still building, Ockham has scaled back dramatically until market conditions turn the corner.

“It’s still incredibly tough on the sales side of the business,” Todd says. “In the last 12 months, we finished nearly 500 apartments across five projects. It’s been a huge effort the last three years through the pandemic and recessionary environment and the shortages of everything.

Sales have been “anaemic”, he says.

“No one wants to buy off the plans when the general view is house prices are falling and they have been falling for the last few years. It feels like the bottom of the trough now and they’re not going to fall any further, but it’s still really tough out there.”

Todd is a native-born Aucklander and proud of the city. He grew up on an urban farm in Panmure that his grandfather started in the 1940s.

It’s that passion for the city that keeps him focused on his goal of building quality urban living spaces.

He’s not a big spender and money hasn’t been a major driver in his career. But he does admit to the occasional indulgence.

“I find it quite motivating to spend a little bit of money on things that are unnecessary,” he says.

“Probably the biggest one was 11 years ago when we finished the Isaac [apartment complex in Grey Lynn], which was a big project at the time. When that was finished, I ordered a restored old Daimler car. It was very expensive and it turned into a standing joke though, because it took eight years to finish. Everyone that knew me would ask me how my car was.”

Money Talks is a podcast run by the NZ Herald. It isn’t about personal finance and isn’t about economics - it’s just well-known New Zealanders talking about money and sharing some stories about the impact it’s had on their lives and how it has shaped them.

The series is hosted by Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

Money Talks is available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.